Peony Market Capitalization Hits $118,822.48 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Peony has a market capitalization of $118,822.48 and $7,724.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peony has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 3,725,057 coins and its circulating supply is 3,605,229 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

