Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0066 on Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $523,091.39 and approximately $143.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00738707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.01824876 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017432 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00188940 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00153576 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,070.12 or 0.99942847 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 79,101,675 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.