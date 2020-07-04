Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.73 Million

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce $7.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.40 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $36.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $53.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.98 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $54.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.01% and a negative net margin of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ PIRS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 192,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,859. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,063,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 956.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 163,663 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,997 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 35,268 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

