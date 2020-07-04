Pluton Price Tops $3.33 (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Pluton token can currently be purchased for $3.33 or 0.00036672 BTC on exchanges. Pluton has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $10,693.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pluton has traded up 51.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.84 or 0.05011845 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00018713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00054162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton is a token. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pluton is plutus.it

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

