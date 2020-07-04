Polis (POLIS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $20,133.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00008240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, STEX and CryptoBridge. Polis has a total market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $20,133.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

