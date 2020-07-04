PopularCoin (POP) Reaches Market Cap of $27,928.94

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded 85.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $27,928.94 and approximately $4.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00457714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013664 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030294 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.31 or 1.00445849 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004768 BTC.

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,100,476,201 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

