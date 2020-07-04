PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.85 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Poloniex. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $3,622.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,081.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.23 or 0.02491266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.02444553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00456984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013631 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00694207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00062674 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00565516 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,127,787 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

