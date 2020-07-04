Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Premier in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Premier by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Premier by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 24,042 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.35. 603,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Premier has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

