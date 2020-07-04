Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.16. Primerica reported earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.77 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of PRI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $113.11. The stock had a trading volume of 139,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.85. Primerica has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $138.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $340,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,202.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,590. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,237,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,897 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 988,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,446,000 after buying an additional 91,768 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,098,000 after buying an additional 54,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,802,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,625,000 after buying an additional 44,454 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

