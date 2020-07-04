Proton (XPR) Price Reaches $0.0163 on Exchanges

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Proton has a market capitalization of $10.23 million and $925,199.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton token can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Proton

XPR is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,901,782 tokens. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

