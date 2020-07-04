Proxeus Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last Week (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Proxeus token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Proxeus has a market capitalization of $600,152.74 and $101.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proxeus has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.01708341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00169512 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00109279 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Proxeus

Proxeus’ launch date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,032,282 tokens. Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com . The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp . The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

