Pylon Network (PYLNT) Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Pylon Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00011285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $33.94, $50.98 and $32.15. During the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Pylon Network has a market cap of $562,090.02 and $1,554.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00044999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.65 or 0.05016108 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00018588 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00054203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Pylon Network Coin Profile

Pylon Network (PYLNT) is a coin. It launched on July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 548,341 coins. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

Pylon Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $33.94, $50.98, $7.50, $20.33, $5.60, $10.39, $24.68, $24.43, $51.55, $13.77 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

