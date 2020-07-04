Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 91.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 45.7% lower against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $269,556.06 and $6.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be bought for approximately $3.86 or 0.00042493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.01708341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00169512 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00109279 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,833 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

