Qbao Achieves Market Cap of $352,958.36 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $352,958.36 and $116,502.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Gate.io, Allcoin and Coinnest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000094 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Gate.io, Allcoin, Coinnest and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

