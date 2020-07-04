Qbic Price Down 30.7% This Week (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Qbic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Qbic has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. Qbic has a total market cap of $1,274.32 and approximately $6.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qbic alerts:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001031 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbic Coin Profile

Qbic (CRYPTO:QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official website is qbic.io . Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Qbic Coin Trading

Qbic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.