Quasarcoin (QAC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,262.00

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $126,923.24 and $1,262.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00054095 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,442,548 coins and its circulating supply is 168,442,548 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

