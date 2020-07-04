Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.42 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) will report sales of $95.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.98 million and the highest is $95.80 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $78.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $392.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $391.40 million to $394.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $462.54 million, with estimates ranging from $438.00 million to $474.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.82 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPD. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Shares of RPD traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,217. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $519,015.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,292.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $530,823. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 73.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.