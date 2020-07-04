Rational Ag (FRA:RAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rational Ag (FRA:RAA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €473.50 ($532.02).

RAA has been the subject of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($505.62) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €425.00 ($477.53) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €430.00 ($483.15) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($449.44) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €473.00 ($531.46) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of Rational stock traded up €1.50 ($1.69) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €509.00 ($571.91). 31,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Rational has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($481.27) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($668.56). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €483.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €567.24.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

