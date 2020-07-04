Ravencoin Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Ravencoin has a market cap of $118.67 million and $14.85 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and QBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.01707014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00169076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001374 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00052446 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,517,975,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, QBTC, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Nanex, Upbit, Bittrex and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

