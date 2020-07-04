REAL 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,951.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, REAL has traded up 23% against the dollar. One REAL token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and BitFlip. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $3,951.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.01708341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00169512 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00109279 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About REAL

REAL was first traded on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

