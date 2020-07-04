RED (RED) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, RED has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One RED token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. RED has a market cap of $280,815.85 and approximately $386.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00456984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000714 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003426 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

RED Token Trading

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

