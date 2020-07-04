Reviewing Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and Pacific Valley Bank (NASDAQ:PVBK)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Fidelity D&D Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Fidelity D&D Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D&D Bancorp $49.46 million 3.66 $11.58 million N/A N/A Pacific Valley Bank $14.88 million 1.68 $2.68 million N/A N/A

Fidelity D&D Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fidelity D&D Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D&D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D&D Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D&D Bancorp 24.10% 11.33% 1.18% Pacific Valley Bank 18.20% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fidelity D&D Bancorp beats Pacific Valley Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 11 full-service banking offices. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides business and consumer loans; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and bank to bank transfer services, as well as e-statements and order checks. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D&D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D&D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.