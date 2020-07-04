Rocket Pool Price Down 3.4% This Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00020232 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $18.91 million and $528,237.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $455.13 or 0.05006775 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00018455 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00054168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

RPL is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.