Safe Tops 1-Day Volume of $70,481.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and approximately $70,481.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003883 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

