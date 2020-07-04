Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Shake Shack posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 248.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $1,379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,750. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,592,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,957 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,962,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,063,000 after acquiring an additional 664,733 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 1.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,044,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,041,000 after acquiring an additional 178,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 66,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,434. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.