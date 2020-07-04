Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) will report $96.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.75 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $152.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $533.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.13 million to $606.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $700.04 million, with estimates ranging from $610.50 million to $793.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. CSFB increased their target price on Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 105.18 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,378,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,444,750. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,592,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,957 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,962,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,063,000 after buying an additional 664,733 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $18,870,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 701,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after buying an additional 235,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 180,502 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

