SHIELD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $114.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $674,740.32 and $114.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,081.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.23 or 0.02491266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.02444553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00456984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013631 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00694207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00062674 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00565516 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

