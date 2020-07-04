Shift (SHIFT) Price Hits $0.0320 on Top Exchanges

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Shift has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shift coin can currently be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. Shift has a total market cap of $443,229.31 and approximately $260.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

