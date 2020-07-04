SIBCoin Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $359,098.51 and approximately $8,851.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,069.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.91 or 0.02490895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.12 or 0.02449081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00457692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00695770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00062701 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00564705 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00016022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,513,477 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

