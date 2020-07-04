Smartsheet (SMAR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR):

6/25/2020 – Smartsheet is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Smartsheet is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

6/17/2020 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

6/4/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $37.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Smartsheet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

6/4/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $55.00 to $50.00.

5/22/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Smartsheet is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.

Smartsheet stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.70. 1,628,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,344. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Get Smartsheet Inc alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $667,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 562,570 shares of company stock valued at $28,584,938 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 4.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.