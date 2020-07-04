SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Shares Up 5.5%

SouthCrest Financial Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SCSG)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29, 207 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SouthCrest Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered SouthCrest Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 million.

About SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG)

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

