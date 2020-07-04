Spectrecoin (XSPEC) One Day Volume Hits $10,434.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $10,434.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0846 or 0.00000932 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006159 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016739 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018193 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.54 or 0.01701494 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

