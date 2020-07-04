Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Spin Master Corp (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) rose 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.37, approximately 1,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 15,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

SNMSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Spin Master from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Spin Master from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Spin Master presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

