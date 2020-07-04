StableUSD Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011150 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. StableUSD has a total market cap of $580,941.38 and approximately $2,217.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.01707014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00169076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00052446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00108571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,519,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,380 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

