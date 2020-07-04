Stakinglab Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,684.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $18,241.05 and approximately $1,684.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00468033 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00027335 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00023870 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009990 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005699 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002952 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 3,711,179 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

