Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Trading Up 21.1%

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) shares traded up 21.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, 329,350 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 343% from the average session volume of 74,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.88.

About Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 15,316 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

