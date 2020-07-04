Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $151.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

SUI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.25.

NYSE:SUI opened at $140.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 114.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.52. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.84.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 177.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Sun Communities by 368.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Sun Communities by 598.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

