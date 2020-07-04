Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) will report $187.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.01 million. Sunrun posted sales of $204.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $801.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $737.60 million to $896.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $933.52 million, with estimates ranging from $886.60 million to $995.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $29,955.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 75,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 4,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $89,645.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,738 shares of company stock worth $6,046,300. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.00. 1,720,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,518. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.22, a P/E/G ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

