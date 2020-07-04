TaaS (TAAS) One Day Volume Tops $1,924.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00006230 BTC on popular exchanges. TaaS has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $1,924.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 36.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00044852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.88 or 0.05096278 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00019177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00054094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.