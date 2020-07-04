Tael Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges including $10.00, $62.56, $5.22 and $119.16. Tael has a market cap of $8.78 million and $1.67 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00045175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.90 or 0.04937590 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019937 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00054283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

