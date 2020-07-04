TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FTI. Barclays decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.39.

FTI stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.92.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 514.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 728.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

