THORChain Market Capitalization Achieves $71.62 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. THORChain has a market capitalization of $71.62 million and $5.00 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00004973 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.01707113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00052761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00109258 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.