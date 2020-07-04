TokenClub Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, FCoin, Gate.io and OKEx. TokenClub has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $835,953.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenClub alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00044852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.88 or 0.05096278 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00019177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00054094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

TokenClub Token Profile

TCT is a token. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,491,241 tokens. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, Gate.io, CoinBene and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenClub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.