TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC) Stock Price Up 2.9%

TWC Enterprises Ltd (TSE:TWC)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.06 and last traded at C$11.06, approximately 4,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 8,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65.

TWC Enterprises Company Profile (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates golf clubs with 53 1/2, 18-hole equivalent championship and 3 1/2, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations primarily in Ontario/Quebec and Florida.

