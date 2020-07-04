Ultimate Secure Cash Reaches Market Cap of $178,899.22 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $178,899.22 and $393.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. During the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

