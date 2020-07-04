UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $231,694.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, LBank, Allcoin and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.01708701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00168990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00109228 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,276,568,735 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OTCBTC, Allcoin, LBank and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.