V Systems Market Cap Reaches $96.41 Million (VSYS)

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One V Systems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, KuCoin and BitForex. V Systems has a total market cap of $96.41 million and $6.17 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, V Systems has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.83 or 0.01707135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00168900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00109229 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About V Systems

V Systems’ total supply is 3,832,226,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,367,638 coins. The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems . The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . V Systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems

V Systems Coin Trading

V Systems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V Systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

