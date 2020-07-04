VeriCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $121,918.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $121,918.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029974 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,072.68 or 0.99907297 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001021 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 86.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000311 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00136668 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006826 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000387 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,879,442 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

