Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Viavi Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $27,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $34,542.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,995.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 742.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.65. 2,403,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,335. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.87 and a beta of 0.88. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

