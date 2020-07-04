Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) to announce $260.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.50 million and the highest is $263.04 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $289.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.65. 2,403,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 210.87 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $27,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,772 shares in the company, valued at $442,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $34,542.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,995.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 109,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,588,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 202,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,917,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

